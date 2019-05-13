Photo: Getty

New York City is on a mission to combat climate change. A big piece of that involves reducing emissions from its million-plus buildings, its biggest source of carbon emissions. And some of the first buildings on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s radar are President Donald Trump’s.

Data obtained by the Guardian shows that eight of the president’s buildings—including Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and the Trump International Hotel & Tower—don’t meet regulations set forth in a building emissions bill that passed city council last month. The bill, part of a larger climate change package that’s being called the city’s Green New Deal, will force owners of buildings larger than 25,000 square feet to make changes to help the city reduce its building carbon emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050.

Trump, who does not acknowledge the reality of climate change, may have to pay $2.1 million in annual fines starting in 2030 if he opts to do nothing.

In total, Trump’s eight non-compliant buildings emit 27,000 tons of greenhouse gases a year, which is equivalent to about 5,800 cars on the road, per the Guardian. That’s why de Blasio, who may or may not run for the White House, is rallying in front of Trump Tower on Monday.

“President Trump, you’re on notice,” de Blasio said to the Guardian. “Your polluting buildings are part of the problem. Cut your emissions or pay the price.”

Some of the necessary changes to the president’s real estate properties, the Guardian reports, include updating boilers, improving insulation, renovating the window glass, and automating energy use. Nearly 70 percent of New York City’s carbon emissions come from buildings that are behind the times on these fixes.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who hails from and represents part of NYC, has proposed the Green New Deal as a solution on a national scale. It looks like her city ain’t playing with this climate change mess, either.

[The Guardian]