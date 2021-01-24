Having Penguins in an Aquarium Isn’t Exactly Easy

The aquarium staff works hard to ensure Alex is comfortable. Photo : Rebecca Blackwell ( AP )

Per its website, the Inbursa Aquarium currently has two types of Antarctic penguins on exhibition: the gentoo and the chinstrap. Having penguins at the aquarium isn’t exactly an easy task. According to Sánchez, the aquarium had to recreate the conditions that the penguins are used to in Antarctica. This meant maintaining the right temperature in the air and the water, and using filtering systems to filter the water 45 times per day. Air, on the other hand, is filtered 15 times every hour and the filters block out any foreign object larger than three microns—a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair.

Additionally, the aquarium has also collaborated with experts from Spain, Argentina, Canada, and Dubai on its penguin exhibition.