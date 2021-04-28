A lion cub at Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve. Photo : Suzi Eszterhas/New On Earth: Baby Animals in the Wild/courtesy of Earth Aware Editions

If the image above took your breath away, we’re in the same boat. It’s not every day you see such intimate moments of baby animals and their parents in the wild. There’s a reason for that. Moms with newborns are often on high alert, and capturing these glimpses into their lives requires putting yourself in their place and earning their trust.



Suzi Eszterhas would know: She took the photo. Eszterhas is an award-winning wildlife photographer that just published New on Earth: Baby Animals in the Wild, a book that features a collection of her life’s work photographing a variety of baby animals and their families throughout the world. Many of the species included in the book are endangered.

“I think all life matters. But, you know, for these species in particular that are endangered or critically endangered, every new life is counted and documented and really, really, truly matters,” Eszterhas said.

Eszterhas spoke to Earther about what it’s like to be a wildlife photographer focused on baby animals and her new book. Join us for the adventure, which will be filled with more photos of baby animals and their families, of course.