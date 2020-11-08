Photo : Erika Santelices / AFP ( Getty Images )

After completing a rehabilitation process that has lasted years, Pepe, Lupita, and Juana are getting ready to go home. Their home isn’t like yours or mine, however: It’s in the ocean. That’s because Pepe, Lupita, and Juana are manatees, otherwise known as sea cows (and freaking adorable ones at that). They currently reside in at Dominican Republic’s National Aquarium, where they’ve been cared for and brought back to health.

Their journey back to sea is an inspiration that we can get through tough times and get back to some sense of normalcy. Let’s take a look at the process of saving manatees and returning them to their natural habitat, and of course, let’s enjoy the glorious creatures themselves.