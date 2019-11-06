We come from the future
Climate change

The Police Can't Stop London's Fearless Climate Protestors

Yessenia Funes
Filed to:Fight the Power
873
3
Save
Photo: Getty

Londoners better get ready, because Extinction Rebellion is back in business, baby. The High Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that a ban the Metropolitan Police Service of U.K. implemented in London last month was illegal. That means the climate activist group can sue the Metro for trying to restrict their right to protest nonviolently.

The drama reached its peak last month when Extinction Rebellion protestors shut down the London City Airport and blocked roadways in the city. More than 200 people were arrested that day. The group then went ahead and shut down the London Tube after the police banned protests. While most of the group’s actions have been fairly badass, this one was kinda annoying. Public transit is, after all, a major solution to the climate crisis, so WTF, XR?

Advertisement

Hopefully, the group will do better now that its supporters are free to take to the streets again without fear of retribution. As for the Metro Police? They’re “disappointed,” per a statement. The cost of these protests amounted to some 24 million Euros (or more than $26 million).

The point of all this disruption is to move politicians to take appropriate action on the climate crisis. You think bridges shutting down is expensive? Wait until heatwaves become the norm and serious hurricanes start targeting parts of Europe. Now, that’ll be costly—in both dollars and human lives.

“It’s a victory for those who want to draw the government’s attention to what scientists have been telling us for decades, which is that the planet is warming, that we’re in the midst of the sixth mass extinction, that we are responsible, and that we have a very short amount of time to do something about it,” said Extinction Rebellion lawyer Tobias Garnett during a press conference. “Rather than silencing and criminalizing Extinction Rebellion’s activists, we call on the government to tell the truth and act now on this climate and ecological emergency.”

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

In Unprecedented Move, London Police Ban Extinction Rebellion Climate Protests Throughout Entire City
Extinction Rebellion Delays Flights in London and Snarls Traffic in New York
'We're Here': Extinction Rebellion Bloodies New York as Part of Global Week of Protests
19 Climate Change Activists Arrested for Drone Protest Against Heathrow Airport Expansion
Climate Activists Plan to Shutdown Heathrow Airport by Flying Toy Drones
Politician Says Cattle Prods Should Be Used on Climate Protesters, Gets Suspended From Twitter

About the author

Yessenia Funes
Yessenia Funes

I mostly write about how environmental policy and climate change intersect with race and class though I occasionally write about animals, science, and art, too. We all need an escape, right?

EmailTwitterPosts
PGP Fingerprint: 013E B45D A8E3 97DA 8877 9CF6 1C90 2957 9E4A A869PGP Key