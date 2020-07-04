Squid Are Nature's Fireworks

Depending on where you live, you might have zero appetite for fireworks shows right now. It’s been a rough year, so why not unwind this Independence Day (or regular Saturday for non-Americans) with nature’s fireworks with the assorted creatures of the deep sea?

We’re big fans of the work of the Schmidt Ocean Institute here at Earther. The Institute’s mission is to use groundbreaking technology to explore the most remote places on the globe—the deep ocean—and to share their research with scientists and audiences all over the world. Past hits include stunning deep-sea coral, u nderwater volcanoes, and whatever this weird squiggly thing is.

Advertisement

Only about 20% of the Earth’s oceans are mapped, compared with 100% of the moon’s surface, making the institute’s work all the more crucial to climate scientists trying to figure out what comes next for the planet. But their research can also act as a salve for our fried brains and battered psyches.

Sit back, relax, and zone out to our 11-minute highlight reel of the most hypnotic and beautiful deep sea critters, set to the most tranquil jams we could find in our stock music library.

Advertisement

The deep sea is a good place to be.