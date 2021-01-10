People walk on the snow next to the Royal Palace during heavy snowfall on January 09, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Photo : Pablo Blazquez Dominguez ( Getty Images )

Snow has the bad habit of completely collapsing regions that aren’t used to experiencing it. In this case, Storm Filomena slammed into Spain and blanketed many of its regions, including its capital, with more snow than they had seen in decades.

Despite having been forecast as a red alert storm, the highest in the country’s warning system, Filomena took many regions by complete surprise. The central Madrid region, which bears the same name as the capital, was especially hard hit. On Saturday, images from its streets made their way across the country and the globe.

In the following slideshow, we’ll go through how Spain has coped with the snow, and what challenges it still has left in the coming days.