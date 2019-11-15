Slide Into the Weekend With the Most Hilarious Wildlife Photos of 2019

Folks, if you aren’t heading into your weekend with an image of a king penguin forsaking public pool etiquette and absolutely unloading his ass without shame or a rhino pissing all over a bird, you’re not doing it right.

These incredible images, and a selection of other similarly spectacular wildlife photography, comes courtesy the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The annual photo competition is rooted in raising awareness about wildlife conservation while celebrating the outtake moments of wildlife photography. It’s free to enter, and this year saw a reported 4,000 entries across 68 countries. Those thousands of photo entries were then pared down to 40 finalists before the winners were announced this week.

This year’s overall winner in the competition was an image snapped by photographer Sarah Skinner. Titled “Grab life by the…”—which you can clearly see below means “balls”—depicts a lion cub at the Chobe National Park in Botswana nearly about catch some skin. (Thankfully, according to a quote provided to Business Insider, the cub missed and the older lion made away without a scratch.)

“It certainly warms my heart to know that this image will spread some laughter and happiness around the world,” Skinner said in a statement. “I am happy to report that this lioness continues to thrive in the pride, having seen her again in October this year. I can only hope and encourage everyone, as a collective to each do our part in the conservation of all wildlife species, so that future generations can enjoy them, in the same way that I have done during my career as a wildlife photographer.”



There were, of course, plenty more winners —including our aforementioned king penguin. For your viewing pleasure, I present: “Inconspicuous.”

Tfw you’ve made a terrible mistake.

And your boss won’t stop nagging you.

But then you remember it’s 5 p.m. on a Friday.

Here’s us, surfing into the weekend.

When the weather sub-zero, but you’re committed to the club.

Here’s you enjoying your Saturday with friends.

And here’s me, reaching for the weekend come Monday morning.

Slide into your weekend with this very good wildlife energy.

