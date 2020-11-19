Such a beast. Photo : @photoetb/Agora

“All living beings are on Earth for a reason, from the tiniest insects to the greatest mammals.” That’s what Agora, a free photography app, said they aimed to show with their photography contest, #Animals2020.



The company challenged photographers around the world to submit their snaps of intriguing creatures, from birds to fish to majestic mammals. They received a whopping 13,888 submissions, which they then let their app’s users vote on. Agora selected the 50 contestants with the most engagement and awarded their top winner a $1,000 cash prize. But let me tell you, I think pretty much all the honorees are winners. There’s photos of small insects and tall giraffes, a smiling chimpanzee and a stoic turkey. It was hard to choose, but here are some of my favorites.