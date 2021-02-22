Mystery Israel Oil Spill Is Its Worst Environmental Disaster in Years

An Israeli soldier wearing a full protective suit holds a piece of tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea during a cleanup operation. Photo : Ariel Schalit ( AP )

Israel is scrambling to clean up black tar that has washed ashore on its beaches following an oil spill that officials are calling one of the worst environmental disasters in years.

The spill has taken a serious toll on wildlife, experts say, and the damage could be long-lasting. But the government actually isn’t quite sure of the source of the spill. Solving the mystery could be key to ensuring more pollution doesn’t wash up on Israel and its neighbors’ shores. In the meantime, images show the dramatic cleanup underway.