Marjorie Taylor Greene Brags She Read All 14 Pages of the Green New Deal

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—the QAnon-loving bigot who ranks as possibly the fu rthest-right member of Congress—is a very slow reader, apparently.



Earlier this year, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments, which she characterized as actually fitting her very clever plan to spend most of her time in DC pulling publicity stunts and generally going around making a jackass of herself. Since then, Greene has busied herself with things like harassing another representative with a trans child, meeting with Donald Trump at his sad parallel court in Mar-a-Lago, trying (and failing) to found a white nationalist caucus, and throwing rallies where police are forced to provide extra security in case her supporters riot. She’s also repeatedly challenged New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez to a debate on the Green New Deal, AOC’s sweeping package of proposed environmental reforms—a debate that AOC has expressed no intention whatsoever to engage in.

Greene has continued to pretend such a debate is forthcoming, and per the Daily Dot, claimed AOC had agreed to one. The only problem, of course, is that while touting the supposed victory, Greene admitted she hadn’t bothered to read the resolution and referred to its 14-page length as a protracted slog it would take her some time to catch up on.

“I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal,” Greene tweeted on Wednesday. “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.#MTGvsAOC”

By Thursday, Greene tweeted that she had managed to read all 14 pages in the preceding nine hours or so. Heroic.

According to Business Insider, Greene said she intended the fictional debate with AOC to be a pay-per-view TV program. Because, you know, there’s nothing like a congressperson making a little dough on the side.

Anyhow, if the representative from Georgia needs a nice quiet place to power through a dozen pages of reading or so in the future, might we recommend this beautiful if tiny AirBNB?

