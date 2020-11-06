Let's Take a Break and Check Out Some Chill Satellite Images From This Week Instead

It’s not a satellite, but it’s almost there. Photo : NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center

We’ve had a week, haven’t we, friends?



I don’t need to recount what we’ve been through, you can feel it coursing through your veins. It’s been a long one, the weekend will prove to be longer, and the nearly three months to inauguration will be longer still.

So let me offer you what we in “the biz” call counter-programming. I took the afternoon away from doomscrolling to satellitescroll instead, checking out images from the past week of our fair planet. It was a nice break from refreshing Twitter, and I wanted to share my finds with you. Please enjoy a few minutes of reprieve, then for the love of all things holy, consider how you’re going to help flip the Senate by helping with Georgia’s two runoff elections.