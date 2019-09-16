Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: NOAA GOES-16

Another hurricane has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and Bermuda is sitting in its projected path.

Hurricane Humberto is only a Category 1 hurricane as of Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center, but it is expected to strengthen over the next few days. The storm is already causing some rainfall in the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern U.S. In the Bahamas, rainy days have been stifling recovery efforts following Hurricane Dorian’s deadly arrival to Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands. Humberto isn’t helping this tough situation.

The hurricane is moving back out east, away from the U.S. and Bahamas but straight toward Bermuda. The storm should reach the island by Wednesday. Its maximum sustained wind speed is currently 85 mph, but forecasters are projecting that number to go up.

The last time the island of Bermuda experienced a severe hurricane was in 2016. Hurricane Nicole hit with Category 3-level winds and caused mass flooding and power outages for the island paradise. Thankfully, no lives were lost.

The death toll in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian remains officially at 50, though it’s expected to increase as more than 1,000 people are still missing. The Caribbean has seen enough death for the season as all eyes turn toward Humberto.