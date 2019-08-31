Image: Getty

Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a Category 4 storm Saturday evening as it continues its approach toward the southeastern U.S. coast. The question of exactly where the storm will make landfall is still up in the air, especially after its forecast path shifted east earlier today. Some forecasters are even saying Dorian may bypass Florida completely, either remaining about 50 miles off the coast throughout the week or possibly touching down in South Carolina on around Wednesday.



At the same time, Florida and South Carolina officials told residents earlier today to keep their guards up because the powerful storm remains incredibly unpredictable.

A state of emergency is in effect in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Hurricane Dorian is on track to make devastating landfall in the Bahamas sometime Sunday, and mandatory evacuations are reportedly underway there.

As of 5 p.m. EDT Saturday, Dorian was about 355 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida with winds remaining near 150 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If you want to keep track of storm updates and track Dorian’s path in real-time, check out the links below to some livestreaming options:

YouTube

Fox News has live tracking on YouTube.

Washington Post also has a live storm satellite on YouTube.

For a really, really up-close look, you can check out these live cams from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and near Port St. Louise.

Facebook

WPTV, an NBC affiliate station in southern Florida, has a livestream on Facebook.

The Web

NBC’s streaming channel, NBC News Now will have a live tracker up on its website all weekend, which is also available through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and other streaming devices.

CNN will have live updates on its website throughout the weekend, where you can also find an interactive storm tracker.

The 24/7 weather news app WeatherNation is also available on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.