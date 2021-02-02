Photo : Justin Heiman ( Getty Images )

Folks, it’s time to add a double dose of floof to your week.



The Northeast got a monster layer of floof from a heckin huge snowstorm, and the dogs—excuse me, the floofs—they just love it. Really, we all love to see floofs in the floof. Just heckin pupfect energy to start the week! And since G/O Media is committed to publishing fine slideshows of content you want and crave (or that will at least please the algorithm gods), we have harnessed that energy here.

Let’s take a tour of some smol and big doggos absolutely howling and borking it up in the snow, and some good humans who took a break from shoveling and work to treat their puppers right.

