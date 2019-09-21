Earther is working with student journalists to cover Friday’s climate strikes. This story is part of a series of pieces showing the strike through their eyes.

Covering the global climate strike was unlike anything I have ever photographed before. This is one of the only times since I have been a photojournalist that the action has come to me, per se. So much was happening and so quickly that I didn’t necessarily have to go chasing the story because it essentially walked with me. You could feel the energy in the air wherever you were: these kids are angry, and yet so incredibly hopeful and full of a passion for the tomorrow they know they can have. And that’s so much more powerful than any kind of legislation.

Lauren Hoffman is a freelance photojournalist and junior at The New School covering any and all things human interest-related. See more of her work on her website or her Instagram.

Photo: Lauren Hoffman

Photo: Lauren Hoffman

Photo: Lauren Hoffman

Advertisement

Photo: Lauren Hoffman

Photo: Lauren Hoffman

Photo: Lauren Hoffman

Photo: Lauren Hoffman

Photo: Lauren Hoffman

Photo: Lauren Hoffman

Advertisement