"Cold Morning Tips" was a finalist among the Macro Art winners. Here, two orange-tip butterflies are suspended on grass leaves in Goričan, Croatia.

Who doesn’t love to spend time in garden? Some people love it so much, though, that they stake out for hours, camera in hand, waiting for an insect to land on a flower petal to capture the perfect shot.

These are the kind of people who submit their photography to the annual International Garden Photographer of the Year competition. This year’s winners for macro art hail from Germany, the United States, China, and many other countries. However, Lizzy Petereit from Bremen, Germany, takes home the first-place prize for her lovely lavender anemone flower photo, below. Captured in thrilling detail, the photo makes it look as if the flowers are moving.

“Everything flows,” Petereit said in her description of the image. “The wonderful anemone flowers from my garden are apparently in motion. They constantly change their shape and structure.”

The competition has run for 13 years now, awarding photographers for their stunning portrayals of seemingly common gardens. Winners have frozen in time the sights of snout beetles and dragonflies. The work isn’t just about capturing insects; it’s about showing the beauty in our backyards, the hidden detail of a leaf, the poetry encoded in a berry skeleton.

All the winners have something to share. Behold, this year’s Macro Art winners.

Photo: Lizzy Petereit

Photo: Richard Kubica

Photo: Petar Sabol

Photo: Henrik Spranz

Photo: Lotte Grønkjær

Photo: Minghui Yuan

Photo: Henrik Spranz

Photo: Steve Lowry

Photo: Christl Deckx