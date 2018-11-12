Photo: German Government Press Office (BPA)/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted some incredibly ignorant things over the weekend about the wildfires that have so far killed at least 31 people in California. Firefighters have explained repeatedly why the president is so wrong, but CNN meteorologist Tom Sater broke it all down on Sunday to show why President Trump has no idea what he’s talking about.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” President Trump tweeted on Saturday. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Sater started his segment on CNN by explaining that he enjoys covering the weather because, outside of climate change issues, it’s “neutral” and doesn’t often intersect with politics. But when the president says something this terrible, even guys like Sater clearly have to speak out against it.

Screenshot: CNN

“This is wrong on so many levels,” Sater explained. “This has nothing to do with forest management.”

“We’re not looking at dense forest here,” Sater said while gesturing at a photo of Paradise, California, where the town has been completely wiped out by the fires over the past few days. “Especially down in Malibu!”

“Forest management has nothing to do with mountain winds coming down the passes at 70 miles per hour. Or humidity levels in one hour dropping Thursday from 35 percent down into single digits, dryer than most deserts,” Sater continued.

Photo: Getty Images

“It’s like taking funds from the National Hurricane Center until you stop all these hurricanes, it’s the same notion,” Sater said. “But more importantly, people died in their homes, they found bodies outside their homes, in their vehicles trying to flee, outside their vehicles just trying to run away.”



You can watch the rest of the segment on YouTube, where Sater explains how firefighters are “working their tails off,” both in the northern part of the state to battle the Camp Fire and in the southern part of the state to fight the Woolsey Fire.

It’s not exactly news that President Trump is a blathering idiot. But when you’ve got the weather guy riled up you know something is very, very wrong. President Trump has always been a danger to national security. But his latest statements are particularly galling, even for Trump.

People are dying, and he’s threatening to pull funding. There are only two options: He’s either too dumb to be president or he’s too callous to the suffering of his fellow Americans to be president. Either way, America is suffering because he’s president. And that suffering isn’t going away anytime soon.

