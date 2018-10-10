Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Colorado State University

Less than a month after facing down Florence, the U.S. faces another historic storm. Hurricane Michael is churning its way toward Florida’s Panhandle as a Category 4 monster.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the storm’s winds were roaring at a sustained 145 mph with gusts higher, according to data gathered by Hurricane Hunter aircraft. Michael was 90 miles offshore from Panama Beach and is expected to make landfall late morning or early afternoon. The threats will be manifold, but among the most dangerous will be up to 14 feet of storm surge for large parts of the coast.

Florida is no stranger to hurricanes, but there has never been a storm like Michael to hit this part of the state. Atmospheric scientist Phil Klotzbach tweeted that Michael’s 933 millibar central pressure—a key meteorological measure of intensity where lower generally means stronger—is the seventh lowest of any storm ever to reach Florida. The list of storms with lower pressures is an ignominious one, including last year’s Irma, Andrew in 1992, and the Lake Okeechobee and Great Miami hurricanes that decimated the state in the 1920s. This is not the type of company you want to keep.

The National Weather Service Tallahassee office issued a stark graphic and warning late last night to underscore what the region is facing. The statement in part reads:

“We searched the historical database for category 4 hurricanes that have made landfall in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. The map says it all—it’s BLANK—this situation has NEVER happened before...If you have been told to evacuate, LEAVE. Do not stay and risk your life or that of your family.”

Tropical storm-force winds have already been recorded at Apalachicola Regional Airport and rain bands are spiraling ashore. Conditions will deteriorate quickly over the coming hours. Florida Governor Rick Scott has announced that for those who didn’t or couldn’t afford to evacuate, the window to get out of Michael’s way has closed.

“If you are in a coastal area, do not leave your house,” he said at his morning briefing.

Scroll down to see our liveblog below. The Earther team will be adding updates throughout the day as more information about Hurricane Michael becomes available.