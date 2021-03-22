Australia can’t catch a break. Parts of the country are facing floods this week that officials said are a 1-in-100 year event. They come barely a year after the same areas were gripped by devastating wildfires.
The downpours began on Thursday but intensified on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, more than 18,000 people evacuated their homes over the weekend in New South Wales, the country’s most populous state. The rain has isolated dozens of towns along the east coast, and authorities say up to 54,000 people could be affected as rains continue into the first part of this week. More than 40 flood warnings and 20 evacuation orders have been issued in the state.
