California is battling chaotic wildfires all over the state today and the true toll it will take on residents has yet to be seen. In the northern town of Paradise, an eerie calm has settled over some areas as the burned out remains of civilization are surveyed.



Paradise has been hit by the Camp Fire, one of two major wildfires turning thousands of people’s lives upside down. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the fire quadrupled in size overnight overtaking 70,000 acres and firefighters are still working to contain it. So far, five people have been confirmed dead. They were found in vehicles trying to escape the blaze.

Footage of the aftermath is trickling out online and you can see two devastating clips below. This is just the beginning.