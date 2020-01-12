After Saving a Species Through Sheer Horniness, This Tortoise is Heading Home

Photo : Rodrigo Buenidia ( Getty Images )

One absolute unit of a tortoise is retiring from his rampant sex crusade after practically single-handedly saving his species from extinction.



Diego, a 100-year-old Galapagos giant tortoise, will be returned to his native island of Espanola in March after going above and beyond the call of duty to do his part in a captive breeding program, according to an AFP report. After a stint in California’s San Diego Zoo, he was shipped to Santa Cruz Island several decades ago along with 14 other adult tortoises to, in no uncertain t erms, fuck for the future of their species.

At the start of Diego’s sexcapad e, there were only two males and 12 females of his species left on the island. However, armed with a seemingly unparalleled libido, he helped boost the population to more than 2,000. T he Galapagos National Park Service estimates he sired 40 percent of the population. That equates to roughly 800 Diego Juniors puttering about the Galapagos today . Speaking to Diego’s legendary fornication , t he park’s director, Jorge Carrion, told AFP:

“He’s contributed a large percentage to the lineage that we are returning to Espanola. There’s a feeling of happiness to have the possibility of returning that tortoise to his natural state.”

Needless to say, he’s earned himself a break. And I, for one, hope he continues living his best life.