A Year After Paradise Burned, What Comes Next Is Still a Mystery

PARADISE, Cal if . — Paradise is a town of negative space, a looking glass projecting what was and what will be.

A year ago this week, the Camp Fire reduced the majority of the town to rubble in a few short hours. It spurred the greatest debris cleanup in California since the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. It’s still going on today, contractor pickups plastered with various acronyms prowling the town; c rews still restoring power and cable, ensuring there’s clean water, hau ling debris, and otherwise trying to lay the foundation for a future Paradise that may bear little resemblance to the one that vanished a year ago.

Paradise is a microcosm of the wider West . The landscape has become more flammable due to climate change and human development, and now we bear the burden of the consequences. For other towns , for millions of people, it’s meant rolling blackouts to stave off power grid-sparked fires. And for California’s government, it’s meant turning to prison labor to battle increasingly intense blazes. These are on-the-fly experiments for living in a present no longer at equilibrium with the past or future as the climate crisis worsens. Paradise, though, is perhaps the biggest experiment in what a community can look like against this shifting baseline.

Lots graded at the Ridgewood Mobile Home Park.

There are still people living here. Food trucks have sprung up where restaurants stood, and some stores like the CVS are open downtown. (I f you grab a burrito at the temporary taco truck next door, you can even use their restroom). Yet just 10 percent of Paradise’s residents have returned in the wake of the fire, largely due to the fact that there’s simply nowhere to live.



It is this void of civilization that creates the feeling of negative space. Paradise isn’t a ghost town akin to the bygone Wild West or Chernobyl. There are still people here, to be sure. But there’s an odd feeling of abandonment that’s hard to shake when staring across an empty baseball diamond, a few singed trees marking the outfield where the fire blazed through town. Or when looking at entire neighborhoods scraped down to the soil, bisected by an arrow-straight road. There are also hundreds of flame-scarred trees marked for final destruction , enrobed in flagging tape, waiting to be cut down and hauled away.

The baseball diamond near Ponderosa Elementary School. Scorched trees show where the Camp Fire hopped through the outfield.

Quiet memories still dot the landscape, statues, crosses, signs. Their exact meaning is unknowable to an outsider beyond the fact that they simply survived the most destructive fire in California’s history. But to the people that may someday return to Paradise, they contain multitudes.

"Reflections of Serenity" mural by Shame Grammer, an artist who spray painted murals around Paradise to honor survivors and victims of the Camp Fire.

A Virgin Mary statue sits in front of a graded lot and burned forest.

Crosses dot the highway leading into Paradise from Chico as a memorial to those who lost their lives in the Camp Fire.

A tree marked for removal along with mailbox and former sign nailed to it.

A wall of pets found in the wake of the fire stuck to the side of Ponderosa Elementary School. The school remains closed due to damage from the Camp Fire.

A burned out car still sits at a gas station.