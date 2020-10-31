9 Trump Quotes About Climate Change With Totally Random Photos

“I’m an environmentalist. A lot of people don’t understand that. I think I know more about the environment than most people.” — Donald Trump, Aug. 26, 2019
2 / 10
“Very Expensive Hoax!”
“Very Expensive Hoax!”
“Ice storm rolls from Texas to Tennessee - I’m in Los Angeles and it’s freezing. Global warming is a total, and very expensive, hoax!” — Donald Trump, Dec. 6, 2013
3 / 10
“It Would Be a Lovely Thing”
“It Would Be a Lovely Thing”
“When he says buildings, they want to take buildings down because they want to make bigger windows into smaller windows. As far as they’re concerned, if you had no window, it would be a lovely thing.” — Donald Trump, Oct. 22, 2020
4 / 10
“The Concept of Global Warming”
“The Concept of Global Warming”
“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”— Donald Trump, Nov. 6, 2012
5 / 10
“It Could Very Well Go Back”
“It Could Very Well Go Back”
“I’m not denying climate change. But it could very well go back. You know, we’re talking about over a millions of years. They say that we had hurricanes that were far worse than what we just had with Michael.” — Donald Trump, Oct. 14, 2018
6 / 10
“There’s a Cooling, and There’s a Heating.”
“There’s a Cooling, and There’s a Heating.”
“There is a cooling, and there’s a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well because it was getting too cold all over the place.” -Donald Trump, Jan. 28, 2018
7 / 10
“People Are Flushing the Toilet 10 Times”
“People Are Flushing the Toilet 10 Times”
“They take a shower and water comes dripping out, just dripping out, very quietly dripping out. People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once.” — Donald Trump, Dec. 6, 2019
8 / 10
“I Believe Very Strongly”
“I Believe Very Strongly”
“Climate change is very important to me. I’ve done many environmental impact statements in my life, and I believe very strongly in very, very crystal clear clean water and clean air.” — Donald Trump, Dec. 3, 2019
9 / 10
“That Word, the Environment”
“That Word, the Environment”
“Nothing’s a hoax about that. It’s a very serious subject. I’m a big believer in that word, the environment.” — Donald Trump, Jan. 9, 2020
10 / 10
All slides
- 9 Trump Quotes About Climate Change With Totally Random Photos
- “Very Expensive Hoax!”
- “It Would Be a Lovely Thing”
- “The Concept of Global Warming”
- “It Could Very Well Go Back”
- “There’s a Cooling, and There’s a Heating.”
- “People Are Flushing the Toilet 10 Times”
- “I Believe Very Strongly”
- “That Word, the Environment”
DISCUSSION