9 Quotes From U.S. Politicians With Completely Unrelated Photos

Climate change

The Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Photo: Noah Berger (AP)

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” — Donald Trump, Nov. 6, 2012.

People look toward the skyline obscured by wildfire smoke in daytime from Kite Hill Open Space in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Photo: Jeff Chiu (AP)

“No @AOC the world will not end in 12 years but we must, absolutely must do something, over the next 500 million years.” — Republican Senator Rand Paul, Jan. 15, 2020.

A family arrives with their two dogs and other precious belongings at an evacuation center that has been set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Photo: Andrew Selsky (AP)

“There’s reasons why I can’t, ‘cause there’s no way to pay for it. I don’t agree with what the resolution says. That’s part of it.” — Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein on the Green New Deal, Feb. 22, 2019.

A home burns during the Bear fire, part of the North Lightning Complex fires in the Berry Creek area of unincorporated Butte County, California on Sept. 9, 2020.
Photo: Josh Edelson (Getty Images)

“The problem has to be addressed with market-based solutions rather than government.” — Republican Senator John Kennedy, Sept. 12, 2016.

A community of forest homes lies in ruins along Auberry Road in the Meadow Lakes area after the Creek Fire swept through on Sept. 8, 2020, near Shaver Lake, California.
Photo: David McNew (Getty Images)

“The aspirations of the proposal have been called radical. They have been called extreme. But mostly they’re ridiculous. There isn’t a single serious idea here, not one.” — Republican Senator Mike Lee on the Green New Deal, March 27, 2019.

A brush fire encroaches along Japatul Road during the Valley Fire in Jamul, California, on Sept. 6, 2020.
Photo: Sandy Huffaker (Getty Images)

“Global warming, no more wind, no more life! The oceans are going to rise. One-eighth of an inch within the next 250 years, we’re going to be wiped out!” — Donald Trump mocking climate change, Dec. 10, 2019.

Law enforcement and fire personnel wait on the Enterprise Bridge to enter an area encroached by fire during the Bear fire, part of the North Lightning Complex fires, in unincorporated Butte County, in Oroville, California, on Sept. 9, 2020.
Photo: Josh Edelson (Getty Images)

“In case we have forgotten because we keep hearing that 2014 has been the warmest year on record. I asked the chair, do you know what this is? It’s a snowball just from outside here. So it’s very, very cold out. Very unseasonable.” — Republican Senator James Inhofe, Feb. 27, 2015.

Patricia Fouts, 73, sits with her dog, Murphy, and other evacuated residents of a senior living home in an evacuation center at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Photo: Andrew Selsky (Getty Images)

“President Obama promised to begin to slow the rise of the oceans and heal the planet. [laughter] My promise ... is to help you and your family.” — Mitt Romney accepting the Republican nomination for president, Aug. 31, 2012.

Amy Scott of San Francisco takes in the view from the Embarcadero as smoke from various wildfires burning across Northern California mixes with the marine layer, blanketing San Francisco in darkness and an orange glow on Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Philip Pacheco (Getty Images)

“Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax!” — Donald Trump, Jan. 29, 2014.

