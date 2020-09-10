9 Quotes From U.S. Politicians With Completely Unrelated Photos

“It’s very, very cold out...”

Law enforcement and fire personnel wait on the Enterprise Bridge to enter an area encroached by fire during the Bear fire, part of the North Lightning Complex fires, in unincorporated Butte County, in Oroville, California, on Sept. 9, 2020. Photo : Josh Edelson ( Getty Images )

“In case we have forgotten because we keep hearing that 2014 has been the warmest year on record. I asked the chair, do you know what this is? It’s a snowball just from outside here. So it’s very, very cold out. Very unseasonable. ” — Republican Senator James Inhofe, Feb. 27, 2015.