9 Quotes From U.S. Politicians With Completely Unrelated Photos

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” — Donald Trump, Nov. 6, 2012.
“No @AOC the world will not end in 12 years but we must, absolutely must do something, over the next 500 million years.” — Republican Senator Rand Paul, Jan. 15, 2020.
“There’s reasons why I can’t, ‘cause there’s no way to pay for it. I don’t agree with what the resolution says. That’s part of it.” — Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein on the Green New Deal, Feb. 22, 2019.
“The problem has to be addressed with market-based solutions rather than government.” — Republican Senator John Kennedy, Sept. 12, 2016.
“The aspirations of the proposal have been called radical. They have been called extreme. But mostly they’re ridiculous. There isn’t a single serious idea here, not one.” — Republican Senator Mike Lee on the Green New Deal, March 27, 2019.
“Global warming, no more wind, no more life! The oceans are going to rise. One-eighth of an inch within the next 250 years, we’re going to be wiped out!” — Donald Trump mocking climate change, Dec. 10, 2019.
“In case we have forgotten because we keep hearing that 2014 has been the warmest year on record. I asked the chair, do you know what this is? It’s a snowball just from outside here. So it’s very, very cold out. Very unseasonable.” — Republican Senator James Inhofe, Feb. 27, 2015.
“President Obama promised to begin to slow the rise of the oceans and heal the planet. [laughter] My promise ... is to help you and your family.” — Mitt Romney accepting the Republican nomination for president, Aug. 31, 2012.
“Snowing in Texas and Louisiana, record setting freezing temperatures throughout the country and beyond. Global warming is an expensive hoax!” — Donald Trump, Jan. 29, 2014.
