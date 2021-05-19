Photo : Evan Vucci ( AP )

Do you like looking at pictures of old, powerful white men who are technically not allowed to drive by themselves anymore sitting behind the wheels of big, fancy trucks and cars? You’re in luck. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden got the chance to test drive Ford’s new electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, ahead of its official unveiling on Wednesday. (“This sucker’s quick,” Biden told reporters after he zoomed the truck around the racetrack for a bit.)

But he’s not the only president to mug for cameras, playing the role of Cool Truck Guy. Our last president also got the chance to take some photos like a real big boy behind the wheel of a truck. Let’s remember some moments in recent presidential truck history along with totally unrelated quotes.