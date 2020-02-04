We come from the future
Nature for nerds
Climate CrisisJusticeConservation
Trump's Blasting Through a National Monument to Have His Border Wall

As part of the Trump administration’s latest siege on national monuments, government contractors have started blowing up a mountain on protected lands in Arizona as construction continues on a hallmark of Trump’s presidency: the infamous border wall.

Alyse Stanley

2/7/20
4:06 PM
House Democrats Have a Plan to Build High-Speed EV Charging Stations Across the U.S.

Dharna Noor
Cars are bad, especially the ones that run on gas, which are most of them. The average car emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year (that equals roughly one shitload), and the transportation sector is responsible for 29 percent of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions. All those emissions not only

